Creation of a 1,254-acre hiking area with a new, tree-shaded route up 4,342-foot Mount St. Helena looked like a sure thing, until insurance issues related to carbon credits made the deal go up in smoke.
Open space groups had an option agreement to buy this part of the Montesol Ranch in Napa and Lake counties. They had the $1 million needed to complete the deal and turn the land over to the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District for public access.
Escrow was to close by the end of 2018. That never happened and the option to buy expired.
“It officially died the last day of February,” Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury said.
Usually, securing money from grants is the big obstacle to buying parkland. Woodbury said that in this case, the sticking point involved carbon credits that the owners had previously sold to the state of California for the trees on the 1,254 acres.
California under its cap-and-trade program to combat climate change has a carbon offset program administered by the Air Resources Board. Forest owners can sell credits for carbon-sequestering trees to offset emissions from businesses.
The Montesol Ranch owners wanted to sell the 1,254 acres for parkland, but would retain the timber rights. The carbon credits agreement with the state would remain. That raised liability and insurance issues over protecting the trees from such disasters as a human-caused wildfire.
“We wanted to provide public access,” Woodbury said. “What if someone throws out a cigarette, causes a fire, is it negligence on our part because we didn’t stop them? The Air Resources Board wouldn’t say.”
The property owners wanted the district to provide liability insurance to protect their interest in the carbon credits, an Open Space District report said. The district was unable to secure it.
People can already hike up Mount St. Helena in Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. Much of that trip, while providing impressive views of Napa Valley, is unshaded and uncomfortable on hot summer days.
The Montesol Ranch route would have taken hikers through a dense forest of firs, maples, bays and other trees. It would have provided a new Mount St. Helena hiking experience.
Still, even though the 1,254 acres won't become a park, this land is safe from ranchette development and most vineyard development because of an earlier deal.
A team effort by the Land Trust of Napa County and The Trust for Public Land led to a conservation easement being established in 2017 on the 7,260-acre Montesol Ranch. That easement cost $11.5 million and covered an area comparable to the cities of American Canyon and St. Helena combined.
The deal, while retiring development rights, left the land as private property. It also gave The Trust for Public Land the option of buying 1,254 acres for $1 million to improve access to Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, with the Open Space District to own the land.
The Open Space District during 2017 made public presentations in Middletown on the proposed, new park. A $200,000 grant from the California Habitat Conservation Fund and $800,000 grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation provided the purchase money. Then the carbon credit issue sank the effort.
Montesol Ranch is owned by Montesol LLC, which consists of at least 18 multi-generational descendants, a 2017 state Coastal Conservancy report said. The Livermore family bought the first parcel of what became the ranch in 1880.