In a landslide defeat, the city of Calistoga’s Measure E — the city’s proposal to fund a purchase of the fairgrounds from Napa County — has officially failed, according to certified results from the March 7 election.

According to a news release from Napa County's registrar of voters John Tuteur, the ballot proposition, which required two-thirds voter approval to pass, failed with 66.1% voting no from a 50% voter turnout.

If passed, the city would have purchased the 70.6-acre Napa County Fairgrounds from the county and then paid for the property’s acquisition, repair and maintenance through a special annual tax.

Of the five Calistoga precincts, the precinct that hosts the fairground voted most favorably to acquire the land, but was supported even there by just 42.7% of voters, compared to an average of 28.6% yes votes in the four other precincts combined.

Calistoga Firefighter's Bingo Friends and neighbors gathered at the Napa County Fairgrounds in November 2019 for a lively night of bingo to support the Calistoga Firefighter's Association. Ether Explosion A sheriff's bomb squad detonated old canisters of ether at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga during the noon hour on a Tuesday in October 2012. The volatile canisters may have been stored at the fairgrounds for more than a half century. Bull riding at Fiesta Mexicana in Calistoga Carlos Blancas Figueroa leads off Sunday's jaripeo, or Mexican bull riding, competition at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. The bull riding exhibition was the centerpiece of the fairgrounds' inaugural Fiesta Mexicana in August, 2014. Loads of Crab Joan Heller brings the first tray of crab to a guest. More than 1,200 pounds of crab were served at the Napa County Fairgrounds in March, 2015. ENGAGE Art Fair Simone McManus, a weaver based in St. Helena, works at her loom during the 2015 ENGAGE Art Fair at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. McManus’ woven and knitted tapestries blend various types of wool and fabric with “found objects” such as small pieces of driftwood. Valley Fire An evacuee of the Valley Fire sits on a cot in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in September, 2015. Rock of Ages Festival draws crowd to Napa County Fairgrounds The Rock of Ages “World Impact” Festival was held at the Napa County Fairgrounds in October 2015, to an audience of about 1,000, with music, workshops and a 5K run. This was the 15th year of this event, put on by the Rock of Ages Festival Ministry, a Christian organization that draws “like-minded churches” to work together “toward the common cause of Christ.” Napa Valley Cricket Club The Napa Valley Cricket Club’s Pete Carson, right, bowls to a Merion batsman as Pete Sander, far left, keeps wicket at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in October, 2015. Calistoga football Calistoga’s Alvaro Torres runs into Point Arena’s Brett Holguin at the Napa County Fairgrounds on a Friday night in November, 2015. Volunteer appreciation party Bob Fiddaman, left, a board member of the Napa County Fairgrounds Association, chats with Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon at the volunteer appreciation party in November 2015. Excitement at the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West Crab Feed More than 260 people came to the annual Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West annual Crab Feed held in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in December, 2016. Dennis DeVilbiss Dennis DeVilbiss of Radio Calistoga, the commentator at an April 2016 Napa Valley World Series of Cricket at the Napa County Fairgrounds, celebrates after winning the Instant Cellar drawing. Bird's-eye view at the fair The bird’s-eye view of the Napa County Fairgrounds from atop the iconic Ferris wheel on July 4, 2016. Calistoga Rotary's Harvest Hoedown Mayor Chris Canning, left, presided over the 2016 Harvest Hoedown, held by the Calistoga Rotary in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, posing with Peggy Berlin, Rotary member and chair of the year’s event. Trimming the lights on Santa's sleigh Maureen Taylor was dusting the tree lights on the back of Santa’s sleigh while Karan Schlegel attached them and Lory Shaddock passed along the next string in preparation for the 2016 Christmas Faire at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. Live music at ENGAGE Art Fair In 2015, live music was part of the Engage Art Fair, held at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. motorsports Tony Stewart with NASCAR Monster Cup driver Ryan Newman at Calistoga Speedway in 2017. The half-mile dirt track is at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Under the Flynn Creek Circus big top The Flynn Creek Circus came to Calistoga’s Napa County Fairgrounds complete with a 275-foot big top in July, 2017. 420 guests fill Native Sons Hall for 46th Annual Crab Feed The Native Sons Hall was filled with approximately 420 guests for the Native Sons of the Golden West 46th Annual Crab Feed held in January, 2018. Engage Art Fair Chealsea Ritter Soronen of Chalk Art painted a new mural on the front of the Tubbs building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in April, 2019 as part of Calistoga's Engage Art Fair. Calistoga Holiday 2018 Free trolley rides carried jolly passengers from the Christmas Faire at the Napa County Fairgrounds to downtown Calistoga in 2018. Soroptimist Crab Fest The Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds was transformed into a Crab-themed party in 2019. Soroptimist Crab Fest Friends and neighbors enjoyed each other's company at the 18th Annual Soroptimist Crab Fest in March, 2019. Calistoga Fourth of July 2019 Directly following the July 4th parade in 2019, the Napa County Fairgrounds opened at noon for a Star-Spangled Social. Admission included all the carnival rides, games, contests, and fireworks. fire engines Calistoga Four strike teams of 21 persons each converged on the Napa County Fairgrounds on a Monday morning in October, 2019, to review plans to keep the Kincade from away from Calistoga. Units from Glendale, Acadia and Alhambra were among those sent to Calistoga. Firefighters Napa County Fairgrounds Firefighters took a break from fighting the Kincade Fire at the Napa County Fairgrounds in October, 2019. Ole Health food bank Calistoga OLE Heath was prepared to serve 700 families in need with bags of food on April 2020 at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. Napa County Fairgrounds Calistoga Cares volunteer Shelby Faccinto shared a smile while hustling to box food in March 2020, as the food pantry served more than three times the average number of recipients. Calistoga Junior-Senior High School Graduation 2020 Calistoga graduating seniors and their families lined up in their vehicles at the Napa County Fairgrounds Speedway June 12, 2020 in a ceremony compliant with social distancing. Cal Fire at Napa County Fairgrounds Tents were set up on the grounds of the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, at the Napa County Fairgrounds, for Cal Fire and other support organizations, as seen in August 2020. Fire engines at the Napa County Fairgrounds A long arc of fire engines gathered at Cal Fire base camp at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in August 2020. Firefighters were making progress in containing the Hennessey Fire. LNU Fires Cal Fire Division Chief Jeremy Rahn, along with other Cal Fire chiefs and officers, relayed information regarding the LNU Fires at a press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds in August, 2020. 