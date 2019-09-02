Erik Anderson has been named executive chef of Truss Restaurant and Bar at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley opening in 2020 in Calistoga.
Anderson was most recently executive chef at COI, a two Michelin-star restaurant in San Francisco.
He began his culinary career in 2006 at the The French Laundry, then moved to Minneapolis for a position at Auriga where he honed his skills under the tutelage of chef Doug Flicker. After three years working with Flicker, Anderson accepted a position on the opening team Hotel Ivy’s Porter & Frye. In 2009, Anderson moved to Tim McKee’s Sea Change Restaurant & Bar, where he was named a James Beard Foundation Award nominee and Food & Wine’s “People’s Best New Chef Midwest” finalist.
After staging at Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Anderson relocated to The Catbird Seat, in Nashville, now considered one of the country’s most ground-breaking restaurants. There he delivered an ever-evolving, 14-course tasting menu in an interactive format and received another James Beard Foundation Award nomination for “Best New Restaurant.” In 2018, Anderson returned to the California Coast where he took over as executive chef at COI.
He has earned a string of accolades including being named one of Food & Wine’s “Best New Chefs” (2012) and Food & Wine’s “Best New Chef All Star” (2013) as well as garnering Bon Appetit’s “Best New Restaurants in America” (2012), GQ’s “Top Ten Best New Restaurants in America” (2012).
“Calistoga is the best place in the country to be cooking and a special place for me personally, abundant with friends who I admire cooking and farming nearby,” Anderson said. “While living in San Francisco, I spent my weekends in Calistoga unearthing inspiration and appreciating its soulfulness. I look forward to crafting a beautiful, delicious dining experience at Truss Restaurant and Bar that is uniquely Northern Californian.”
