Jay James joins Larkmead Vineyards as VP, general manager

Master Sommelier Jay James has been named the new vice president and general manager of Larkmead Vineyards.
James started his career in hospitality at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta, and from there, his career developed to include the management of several on-premise wine programs. He worked as wine director for the Peasant Restaurant Group in their flagship restaurant, the City Grill Atlanta, as sommelier and assistant general manager at Nikolai’s Roof at the Atlanta Hilton, and key account sales representative for Atlanta Wholesale Wine. James passed the Master Sommelier exam in 1997, becoming only the 32nd American to successfully complete it. In 2005, he entered the wholesale world and joined Southern Wine and Spirits of Nevada.
In 2013, James moved to the Napa Valley to join Chappellet Vineyards as Director of Sales. He led Chappellet’s sales efforts in all trade channels as well as guiding marketing endeavors.
“Jay will play an integral role in every aspect of the operation at Larkmead Vineyards, from wholesale management to trade and consumer marketing to staff development,” said Larkmead proprietor Cam Baker.
The move signals a new era for Larkmead Vineyards as it enters its 125th anniversary. “I am distinctly honored to join the Larkmead team and be a part of this next chapter,” James said. “The history is captivating; it is a great privilege to be connected, and a new part of it, and have the opportunity to share the rich stories from this legendary estate.”
James is often a featured speaker at top wine and food events and has appeared in national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Wine Spectator, and more. He has competed as a U.S. finalist in both the Grand Prix du Sopexa Sommelier Competition and the Concours Mondial du Sommeliers. James is also a member and past officer of the Court of Master Sommeliers and remains actively involved with the organization’s education and examination efforts. He currently serves as Chairman of SommFoundation (The Guild of Sommeliers Education Foundation), a non-profit corporation that exists to further beverage education, elevate the sommelier profession among the industry and provide scholarships and educational opportunities.
