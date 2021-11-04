Jesse Duarte named St. Helena Star editor

Reporter Jesse Duarte has been named editor of the St. Helena Star, effective immediately.

“Telling St. Helena’s story on a weekly basis is my life’s work,” Duarte said. “Taking over the job that was once held by the legendary Starr Baldwin is humbling and a tad bit intimidating, but above all an honor and a pleasure.”

Duarte grew up in Arbuckle and Woodland before moving to Angwin to attend Pacific Union College. He graduated with a degree in public relations/journalism in 2005 and began reporting for the Star in 2006. He lives in St. Helena with his wife, Rethel, and son, Will.

"Jesse's tireless reporting and endless love of St. Helena make him the perfect person for this job," said Sean Scully, director of news content for the Star. "We're proud to be able to elevate him to editor of the Star."

Duarte was preceded by former editor Dave Stoneberg, who retired in September 2020.

Duarte can be reached at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.