Jesse Duarte named St. Helena Star editor

Reporter Jesse Duarte has been named editor of the St. Helena Star, effective immediately.
“Telling St. Helena’s story on a weekly basis is my life’s work,” Duarte said. “Taking over the job that was once held by the legendary Starr Baldwin is humbling and a tad bit intimidating, but above all an honor and a pleasure.”
Duarte grew up in Arbuckle and Woodland before moving to Angwin to attend Pacific Union College. He graduated with a degree in public relations/journalism in 2005 and began reporting for the Star in 2006. He lives in St. Helena with his wife, Rethel, and son, Will.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
"Jesse's tireless reporting and endless love of St. Helena make him the perfect person for this job," said Sean Scully, director of news content for the Star. "We're proud to be able to elevate him to editor of the Star."
Duarte was preceded by former editor Dave Stoneberg, who retired in September 2020.
Duarte can be reached at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
The county honored 11 people who have survived crime and officers who advocate for victims.
Napa County's soon-to-be released drought contingency plan looks at dealing with droughts-to-come.
For 35 years, Tom Flesher has been at the keyboards at First Presbyterian in Napa. That's about to change.
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
The luxury homes attached to the resort will likely attract Bay Area second-home owners.
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…