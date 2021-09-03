 Skip to main content
Join Calistoga's free, bilingual Family Biking Workshop Sept. 4

Family Biking Workshop

Kids learn about safe cycling during a Family Biking Workshop held before the pandemic.

 Submitted photo

Kids and their families are invited to a free, bilingual Family Biking Workshop from 9 - 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 at Calistoga Elementary School.

Led by nationally certified bicycle safety instructors, the workshops provide kids ages 5-12 and their parents the skills and conficence neccessary to ride safely around town and with traffic. 

Prior to jumping on the bikes, instructors will go over the A-B-C quick-check to make sure all bikes are ready to ride and helmets fit properly. Participants will then transition to on-bike skill-building activities designed to encourage confidence and safety, with multiple stations for practicing different skills.

Any parents or guardians riding with the group must have a helmet. Anyone riding in the workshop must also sign a waiver upon arrival. 

This drop-in event takes place at the Calistoga Elementary School blacktops/basketball courts next to Berry Field, 1327 Berry Street. 

Bring your bicycle and helmet, face masks for the outdoor event are optional. No reservation or registration is required. For more information, contact NCBC Program Coordinator Carlotta Sainato at csainato@napabike.org or by calling 707-258-6317.

