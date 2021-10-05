 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon at the Calistoga Library

Join Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon at the Calistoga Library

{{featured_button_text}}
Marianne Lyon, Napa County poet laureate

Yountville resident Marianne Lyon was selected in March for a two-year term as poet laureate of Napa County.

 Submitted photo

Join Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon, Napa Valley writers John Petraglia and Jim McDonald, along with fellow poets at the Calistoga Library from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, where you can discuss the poetry works that inspire you, and participate in a haiku workshop.

Lyon was a vocal music teacher for 43 years and her career includes teaching in Minneapolis, Brussels, Belgium, NVUSD and Hong Kong. After teaching in Hong Kong from 2009 -2012, she returned to the Napa Valley to seriously write poetry. To date, she has 240 poems published in various literary magazines, journals and reviews including Ravens Perch, Leaping Clear, Slippery Elm, Black Fork Review.

Lyon is also a member of the California Writers Club, Solstice Writers in St. Helena and Cofounder of Wordsmiths of Yountville.

This is a free event. For more information, please call 707-942-4833.

While parents and educators have been focusing on home-schooling and getting kids back in the classroom, another crisis has been brewing. American kids have a serious problem with reading. 25 million children are affected by the literacy crisis in the U.S. In 2019, 2/3 of 4th graders were not proficient readers and as they moved through school, the gap widened. Source by: Stringr

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News