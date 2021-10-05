Join Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon at the Calistoga Library

Join Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon, Napa Valley writers John Petraglia and Jim McDonald, along with fellow poets at the Calistoga Library from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, where you can discuss the poetry works that inspire you, and participate in a haiku workshop.

Lyon was a vocal music teacher for 43 years and her career includes teaching in Minneapolis, Brussels, Belgium, NVUSD and Hong Kong. After teaching in Hong Kong from 2009 -2012, she returned to the Napa Valley to seriously write poetry. To date, she has 240 poems published in various literary magazines, journals and reviews including Ravens Perch, Leaping Clear, Slippery Elm, Black Fork Review.

Lyon is also a member of the California Writers Club, Solstice Writers in St. Helena and Cofounder of Wordsmiths of Yountville.

This is a free event. For more information, please call 707-942-4833.