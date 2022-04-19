Join the first annual Calistoga Clean-up Day April 23

Gather your friends and family, church and youth groups, clubs and colleagues and help build a sense of Calistoga Pride for the First Annual Community Clean-up from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23.

The Boys and Girls Club of Calistoga and the Chamber of Commerce need your help cleaning up our parks, downtown, walking trails, and more. Volunteers are needed for trash removal, recycling, cleanup, and weeding.

Volunteers will receive gloves, bags, supplies, snacks, coffee and refreshments. Come make a huge difference in our small community. Sign up to volunteer or donate at cognitoforms.com/CalistogaChamberOfCommerce/MotherEarthMakeoverCalistoga1stAnnualCommunityCleanUp