Join the first annual Calistoga Clean-up Day April 23

Gather your friends and family, church and youth groups, clubs and colleagues and help build a sense of Calistoga Pride for the First Annual Community Clean-up from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23.
The Boys and Girls Club of Calistoga and the Chamber of Commerce need your help cleaning up our parks, downtown, walking trails, and more. Volunteers are needed for trash removal, recycling, cleanup, and weeding.
Volunteers will receive gloves, bags, supplies, snacks, coffee and refreshments. Come make a huge difference in our small community. Sign up to volunteer or donate at
cognitoforms.com/CalistogaChamberOfCommerce/MotherEarthMakeoverCalistoga1stAnnualCommunityCleanUp
Cities with the worst littering problem
Litter is a nationwide problem, but communities across the country have significantly different experiences with waste. According to the
2020 National Litter Study from Keep America Beautiful, there are nearly 50 billion pieces of litter in U.S. roadways and waterways, and 90% of U.S. residents agree that litter is a problem in their state. But recent trends in litter are K-shaped, meaning that some communities—with more resources for cleanup or behavioral and economic characteristics that discourage littering—have seen decreases over time, while others have had more litter in recent years.
These diverging trends in litter are also evident within certain cities, especially those where economic disparities are growing. In recent years, cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland have seen widening gulfs between their highest-earning and lowest-earning residents. Residents who have greater means or are living in wealthier parts of these communities may encounter litter less often, while lower-income neighborhoods may see more dumping and waste. Growing homeless populations in these cities may also increase the presence of litter, as large encampments produce more waste near streets and roadways.
Impoverished homes are more likely to have litter in neighborhood
Census data confirms the relationship between economic inequality and litter, as low income households are more likely to encounter litter in their immediate area. Neighborhoods where the typical household is below the poverty line report litter on their blocks much more commonly than well-off households. Households above 200% of the poverty level report litter in the areas around their homes half as often as households between 50% and 99% of the poverty level (7% vs. 14%).
These disparities are meaningful because litter is more than just a nuisance or an eyesore. Misplaced trash can be a safety issue, making roadways more dangerous to navigate, clogging up stormwater and wastewater systems, and increasing fire risks. Wildlife can be trapped or injured by litter, and the presence of litter can also contribute to soil and water pollution, which creates an unhealthy environment for both wildlife and humans. And litter can also inhibit the economic development that lower-income areas need: areas with large amounts of litter may face lower property values, fewer visits from tourists and shoppers, and greater difficulty recruiting businesses.
Litter is associated w_ lower home _ neighborhood satisfaction
Factors like these make heavily littered areas less pleasant to live in. Survey data shows a negative correlation between litter and people’s opinion of their homes and neighborhoods.
When asked to rate their neighborhood and home on a scale of 1 to 10, households without litter on their block tended to respond more highly.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s
. To determine the locations with the worst littering problem, researchers at American Housing Survey Construction Coverage calculated the share of households with litter on their block, ranking them from high to low. In the event of a tie, the location with the lower average opinion of their present neighborhood (on a 1–10 scale) was ranked higher. Only select metropolitan areas and states with data available from the American Housing Survey were considered in the analysis.
Here are the major U.S. metros with the worst littering problem.
10. Chicago, IL
Share of households with litter on their block: 9.4% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.54 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.61 Median household income: $72,000 Median home purchase price: $188,000
9. Phoenix, AZ
Share of households with litter on their block: 9.8% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.59 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.89 Median household income: $64,000 Median home purchase price: $195,000
8. New York, NY
Share of households with litter on their block: 10.0% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.62 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.84 Median household income: $70,000 Median home purchase price: $270,000
7. Milwaukee, WI
Share of households with litter on their block: 10.2% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.69 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.76 Median household income: $60,000 Median home purchase price: $160,000
6. Memphis, TN
Share of households with litter on their block: 11.4% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.57 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.70 Median household income: $45,000 Median home purchase price: $129,000
5. Portland, OR
Share of households with litter on their block: 11.9% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.38 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.56 Median household income: $75,300 Median home purchase price: $240,000
4. New Orleans, LA
Share of households with litter on their block: 12.2% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.67 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.72 Median household income: $48,600 Median home purchase price: $140,000
3. Philadelphia, PA
Share of households with litter on their block: 12.5% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.59 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.75 Median household income: $71,570 Median home purchase price: $175,000
2. Los Angeles, CA
Share of households with litter on their block: 14.9% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.52 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.73 Median household income: $75,000 Median home purchase price: $300,000
1. San Francisco, CA
Share of households with litter on their block: 18.1% Average opinion of present neighborhood (1–10 scale): 8.67 Average opinion of present home (1–10 scale): 8.80 Median household income: $106,000 Median home purchase price: $456,000
