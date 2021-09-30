Join Walk and Roll to School Day in Calistoga on Oct. 6

Walk and Roll to School Day in Calistoga is Wednesday, Oct. 6, joining with hundreds of students across Napa County to encouraging students and their families to walk, bike, or roll to school on a regular basis as part of a healthy, active lifestyle.

If you live too far from campus to walk or roll, or there is a street you feel uncomfortable navigating with your student, try parking a few blocks away from school and walking the rest of the way to campus — this still counts as Walk and Roll participation.

Students and their families should also make sure to swing by the welcome table at both Calistoga Elementary and Calistoga Junior-Senior High in the morning where awesome volunteers will greet you with smiles and prizes for walking and rolling.