Join Walk and Roll to School Day in Calistoga on Oct. 6

Walk and Roll to School Day in Calistoga is Wednesday, Oct. 6, joining with hundreds of students across Napa County to encouraging students and their families to walk, bike, or roll to school on a regular basis as part of a healthy, active lifestyle.
If you live too far from campus to walk or roll, or there is a street you feel uncomfortable navigating with your student, try parking a few blocks away from school and walking the rest of the way to campus — this still counts as Walk and Roll participation.
Students and their families should also make sure to swing by the welcome table at both Calistoga Elementary and Calistoga Junior-Senior High in the morning where awesome volunteers will greet you with smiles and prizes for walking and rolling.
Walking and biking to school improves student health, which can also boost academic performance, has been linked to reduced tardiness and absences, and provides a low-cost transportation option for families.
The event also encourages drivers to proceed slowly and cautiously in school zones. Drivers should always drive slowly and cautiously in the school zone — be extra-attentive on Walk and Roll to School Day as there may be more kids walking and biking in and near the school zone. It may be some students’ first time walking or rolling to school, so please be patient.
More kids walking and biking to school also means fewer cars around the school zone, improving safety and air quality.
The event is organized each year by the Napa County Bicycle Coalition. For more information on Walk and Roll to School Day, check out the official web page at napabike.org/wrsd.