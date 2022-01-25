 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge rules to continue Calistoga Councilmember Lopez-Ortega’s elder abuse case

City Council member Irais Lopez-Ortega

Calistoga City Council member Irais Lopez-Ortega in 2013, when she was appointed to fill a vacant position on the council.

 Sean Scully, Register

The elder abuse case against Calistoga City Councilmember and Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega has been continued until March 25.

In October, Ortiz ruled to continue Lopez-Ortega’s case until Jan. 21 pending the release of City police and fire department records. The records were released to the court Nov. 2.

On Friday, Napa County Superior Court Judge Elia Oritz granted Lopez-Ortega’s attorney a continuance to allow time for the District Attorney’s office to investigate the newly released records.

“We have completed a lengthy investigation which we believe shows Irais Lopez-Ortega is innocent of the charges,” said her attorney, Douglas Pharr. “We will be sharing that Investigation with the District Attorney’s office in hopes of reaching an appropriate resolution. But until an agreement can be reached, we will continue to vigorously defend her.”

The District Attorney’s Office filed the charges last August after investigating complaints by an elderly male resident of Cedars Care in Calistoga. The allegations accuse facility staff of physically abusing the resident.

As the operator of Cedars Care senior facility, Lopez-Ortega has been charged with four counts of elder abuse, based on allegations that involve two separate incidents that occurred in June and July at Cedars Care Home, a 10-bed assisted living, residential care facility in Calistoga.

Lopez-Ortega has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In Memoriam: Shoopman remembered as kind, and one of a kind

In Memoriam: Shoopman remembered as kind, and one of a kind

Former Napa Valley Publishing sports writer and current freelancer writer Vince D'Adamo and others remember kind-hearted storyteller Mike Shoopman, a 1970 Calistoga High graduate who officiated baseball, basketball, football, volleyball and softball in the Napa Valley. He passed away on Jan. 14 at age 70.

