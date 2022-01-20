 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julie Spencer retiring as Rianda House executive director

  2022-01-20

After 14 years at the helm of St. Helena's Rianda House Senior Activity Center, Executive Director Julie Spencer has announced that she will retire effective June 1.

Last fall, Spencer guided a process by which the nonprofit created strategies for its growth and development over the next three years. According to a news release from Rianda House, she is confident that the time is right to pass the baton to a new leader.

During her tenure, Spencer created a team of  staff and volunteers to fulfill the mission of the organization as defined by its Board of Directors. Programs to help older adults stay active, connected, and inspired now go beyond the confines of the home bequeathed to the organization by Gunilda “Jean” Rianda in 2007, to include virtual, in-person, and outside experiences.

More than 1,000 older adults take advantage of the programs and resources of Rianda House each year.

“Julie has played a critical role in the development and success of Rianda House over the past 14 years, and while we will miss her inspiring leadership, we wish her the best and thank her for all she has done to make Rianda House what it is today,” said Board Chairman Peter Working.

“As Julie prepares for the next exciting chapter in her life, so does Rianda House," Working said. "We will continue to work collaboratively to meet the needs of the Upvalley older adults, and will remain a constant support during this time of COVID-related uncertainty."

The search for a new executive director will begin immediately. In the meantime, the board and staff will be planning ways to celebrate Spencer and recognize all she’s done for older adults in the community.

Julie Spencer

