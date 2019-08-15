No arrests have been made in the case of a man who was found dead the morning of July 18 on Foothill Boulevard in Calistoga.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Ian Michael Butler, 28, of Pittsburgh. Butler was in Calistoga working at the new resort being built at the Silver Rose property on Silverado Trail, and living in an apartment in town with other resort workers, according to one of his co-workers and roommates.
Butler’s body was run over by multiple vehicles, according to security video obtained from the area, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Henry Wofford.
Calistoga Police responded around 4 a.m. and found Butler’s body in the east lane of Foothill Boulevard at Silver Street near a bicycle.
Butler suffered blunt force injuries consistent with a vehicle collision, Police Chief Mitch Celaya said.
It has not been determined what Butler was doing on Foothill at that hour of the morning. The case is a difficult one, and compounded by witnesses who haven’t come forward, Wofford said.