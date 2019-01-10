A local juvenile was arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery at St. Helena’s Azteca Market on Dec. 23.
The arrest occurred shortly after St. Helena police, acting on a tip, conducted a consent search at the suspect’s house and found “numerous articles of evidence,” the city announced in a press release.
The tip came from an anonymous caller who contacted the police department Sunday stating that he knew who the suspect was. The caller provided “pertinent information along with the name of the local juvenile,” the press release stated.
The suspect, whose name is being withheld, was booked at the Napa County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of armed robbery and brandishing a replica firearm.
Police previously said the suspect demanded an unspecified amount of money or items and left with a plastic bag containing money in a change box. The suspect fled north on foot, and police asked residents in the area to shelter in place as they searched homes along Grayson Avenue, aided by a California Highway Patrol plane and police dogs from the St. Helena Police Department and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect wasn’t found at the time, and surveillance footage released to the public showed only a figure dressed in black. Police described the suspect as thin, between 5 feet 5 and 8 inches tall, wearing a black mask, black gloves, and an all-black outfit.