Excitement and anticipation lingered in the damp, early-morning air on Sunday as runners prepared for the 41st annual Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon.
The race begins at Rosedale, in front of Solage Calistoga, and goes for 26 miles down Silverado Trail, traversing the length of the scenic Napa Valley.
This year Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning MC's the start of the event, revving-up runners and giving instructions.
Men’s and women’s marathon and half-marathon overall winners get bragging rights and each receive a double magnum of wine from Conn Creek Winery. They also earn a Napa Valley Collective Case of 12 different bottles of wine from the valley. Men’s and women’s marathon and half-marathon champions in the masters (age 40 and over) division each receive a magnum of wine.
All proceeds from the Napa Valley Marathon (a nonprofit organization) are donated to local charities in the Napa Valley.