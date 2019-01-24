Exceptions to Calistoga’s no formula’ business ordinance have been granted to two businesses operating in Riverlea Square off Foothill Boulevard.
The planning commission on Wednesday supported use permit applications from Kaiser Permanente and long-time Calistoga realtor Tony Pereira, to continue to operate his RE/Max office in a new location.
Reasons cited for the exceptions included the location away from the downtown area, the need a Kaiser medical office in Calistoga will fulfill, and Pereira’s long-standing business operation in the community.
The only dissenting point for the commission was signage. According to the ordinance, formula businesses within the city are not allowed to display signs.
Last year, after several meetings, the city allowed real estate agent Sandy Tucker to open a real estate office affiliated with the national chain Next Home on Lincoln Avenue, with the stipulation she could not hang a Next Home sign on the office.
Unlike Tucker, Pereira has had his business in Calistoga for more than 20 years, including eight years across the street from city hall. He was forced to move his office last September after being evicted.
Pereira moved into the Riverlea location with no notification from the city and assumed he was grandfathered in under the no-formula ordinance, he said.
The ordinance went into effect in 1996.
However, Pereira said he received a notice from the city Nov. 30 and in good faith removed his sign.
Speaking before the commission, he said he would like permission to keep two small signs, which he was granted.
“I am like Ace hardware and other companies that have been here for a long time,” he said.
Two local residents also spoke in favor of Pereira’s business.
Planning Commission Chair Paul Coates said “We have rules and references to go by, but we’re a small community and it’s important we don't lose these folks. You’re a long way from downtown you need a little help. We need to support small businesses. The ordinance was designed for restaurants and large corporations, that was the intent and that's why we can grant exceptions.”
Speaking for the health care giant Kaiser Permanente, representatives told the commission there are 2,500 Kaiser members in Calistoga who now travel to Napa or Santa Rosa for treatment.
The office will initially operate with one doctor and one nurse two days a week, expanding to five and eventually offer outreach into the community.
The office’s initial focus will be on Medicare patients with critical conditions, cardiac and pulmonary issues, said Andrea Clark, a Kaiser family practice doctor located mostly in Napa.
Planning commissioners noted that Kaiser is a business that will be primarily serving the local community.
“There is a strong distinction between this (business) and Next Home. Language in the ordinance states meeting residents' needs. We did not make that finding with Next Home,” said Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes.
As far as signage, Clark said elderly patients trying to find the Kaiser office in Riverlea will need a way to identify the office, and small print on signage is difficult to read.
In other business, the commission also determined the purchase of a portion of the Napa County Fairgrounds by the city that is already in progress is consistent with Calistoga’s General Plan.
In other action Coates and Wilkes were unanimously re-elected as Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively.