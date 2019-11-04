Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Tyler Y. Kang, MD, to the physician team at the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center.
Dr. Kang is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in medical oncology and hematology and has a special interest in brain cancer, lung cancer, genitourinary cancer and head and neck cancer, said a news release.
Kang joins a team of specialty physicians at the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center that includes medical oncologist and medical director Ari Umutyan, MD; medical oncologist and hematologist Ethan Schram, MD; and radiation oncologists Stephen Banks, MD, and David Tate, MD.
In addition to providing care to patients, Dr. Kang will serve as physician leader for the Center’s clinical trials program, which is affiliated with the University of California San Francisco, a National Cancer Institute clinical trials site.
"We are delighted to expand access to advanced oncology services in the Napa Valley and to bring the skills of this talented physician to our community," said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.
Kang is a graduate of the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles.
“Compassion in patient care, truth in diagnosis, and integrity in all parts of the treatment process is something I strive for every day,” said Kang.
Kang is accepting new patients at the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at the Adventist Health St. Helena Medical Center at 10 Woodland Road in St. Helena. He will also see patients at Adventist Health Medical Offices in Napa and Hidden Valley Lake.
Info: 707-967-5721