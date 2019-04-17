Liesel Hernández is this year's recipient of the Kent and Frances Ingalls Family Scholarship, it was announced at the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club April 12.
The Ingalls Scholarship is awarded to graduating Calistoga seniors who also attend(ed) the Boys & Girls Club. The recipients must attend a four-year university or trade school. In addition to continued mentoring and support from club staff, the recipient is awarded $10,000 paid in four annual payments of $2,500.
Calistoga Teen Director Anton Parisi said, “Hernández has a huge heart, a great sense of humor, integrity, and she’s easy to talk to.”
Hernández is also a member of the junior staff at the Boys & Girls Club, and is always ready to help out, Parisi said. She is also vice president of the Keystone Club where she started a fundraiser and went with a group to hand out blankets and other items for the homeless in San Francisco.
Meticulously filling out forms, and writing essays, Hernández applied to several colleges and received admittance to each one. She has decided to go to Sonoma State University, she said.