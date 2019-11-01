Calistoga fire engine Tim Carl

A fire engine from out of the area goes down a sparsely populated Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Calistoga was under an evacuation advisory until Thursday, as the Kincade fire continues to burn in Sonoma County. 

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

Cal Fire reported Friday morning that the devastating Kincade fire in Sonoma County was 68% contained, with 77,758 acres burned.

With the fire no longer threatening to expand into new areas, the advisory evacuation for Calistoga, in effect since Sunday, was lifted Thursday afternoon, Napa County's Office of Emergency Services announced.

Pacific Gas and Electric said only 1,400 customers in Northern and Central California were without power Friday morning, with 363,600 customers restored since Wednesday morning.

Another 1,200 customers within the footprint of the Kincade fire remained out of power, PG&E said.

PG&E said it had identified 156 instances of weather-related damage and hazards from the windstorms last weekend and this week.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.