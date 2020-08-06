Ladera Vineyards purchases property, opens tasting room Upvalley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ladera Vineyards has announced the acquisition of several acres of new property north of St. Helena at 3942 Silverado Trail.

The property was purchased last year by the Stotesbery Family, owners of the vineyard, and includes an interim tasting room with terraced patio and seating is now open to the public for by-appointment tastings.

The opening is the first stage of a multi-phase project that will ultimately include an 8,600-square-foot cave winery, vineyards and a new hospitality building.

“We are people who love to grow, build and make things,” said Ladera’s founder, Pat Stotesbery. “We are also people who love to share the fruits of our labor. Ever since we sold our Howell Mountain property, we have been looking for the ideal place to establish a long-term home for Ladera. When we discovered this property, we could immediately see the vision for what it could become. By developing the site in phases, our plan is to include our club members and customers on the journey as we take this diamond in the rough and polish it into something extraordinary.”