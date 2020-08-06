Ladera Vineyards purchases property, opens tasting room Upvalley

Ladera Vineyards has announced the acquisition of several acres of new property north of St. Helena at 3942 Silverado Trail.
The property was purchased last year by the Stotesbery Family, owners of the vineyard, and includes an interim tasting room with terraced patio and seating is now open to the public for by-appointment tastings.
The opening is the first stage of a multi-phase project that will ultimately include an 8,600-square-foot cave winery, vineyards and a new hospitality building.
“We are people who love to grow, build and make things,” said Ladera’s founder, Pat Stotesbery. “We are also people who love to share the fruits of our labor. Ever since we sold our Howell Mountain property, we have been looking for the ideal place to establish a long-term home for Ladera. When we discovered this property, we could immediately see the vision for what it could become. By developing the site in phases, our plan is to include our club members and customers on the journey as we take this diamond in the rough and polish it into something extraordinary.”
The tasting room is surrounded by several acres of land that the Stotesberys will be planting to vines, and includes an outdoor terrace seating area offering idyllic views of the grounds and the Western Mayacamas Mountains. The interior of the tasting room was redesigned by Ladera Cofounder Anne Stotesbery to create an inviting space for Ladera’s guests.
“Because we believe in connecting with our guests in a very personal way, the goal was to create a very intimate and elegant space that focuses on the quality of the experience, not the quantity of guests, which I think is very appealing to people at this moment in time," she said.
Visitors can experience a 90-minute, seated Private Wine Tasting featuring an array of acclaimed Ladera wines, as well as a complimentary artisan cheese platter. In recognition of the dangers of COVID 19, tastings take place on the outdoor patio. Tastings are available daily at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., and are limited to a maximum of six guests.
In addition to the Silverado Trail tasting room, Ladera continues to welcome guests for by-appointment outdoor tastings at Brasswood in St. Helena. For more information, or to book an outdoor tasting at either location, visit Ladera’s newly redesigned website, laderavineyards.com.
