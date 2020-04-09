Lake Berryessa closed, Napa County parks, trails remain open

This gem of a park along the Napa River off of Zinfandel Lane in Napa, is open for day use. The wooded park is 73 acres packed with everything that oak and riparian habitats are known for. Sprays of spring wildflowers are making themselves known throughout the meadow. Stately oaks are coming alive now after their winter slumber and are sporting fresh green tones, and the many bird species are ‘shopping’ for nesting sites in their limbs.

Currently the boat dock at Lake Hennessey is closed. There is no swimming and no paddleboards allowed, and no bodily contact with water. This picturesque body of water is located east of St. Helena and the Napa Valley in the Vaca Mountains. The lake is a reservoir that was constructed in 1948 across Conn Creek. During the time of the Flood Control Act of 1944, the city of Napa took on the dam project to lessen flooding in the region. Bird lovers will enjoy the grebes, both Western and Clark’s that make use of the tule reeds along the banks of the lake for nesting. Bald eagles, egrets and osprey are frequent fliers here as well. According to the Napa Solano Audubon Society virtually dozens of avian species are sighted here.