Land Trust acquires easement on 5,384-acre property near Lake Berryessa

“This is so exciting,” said Roger Gunn, “I’ve spent my life in the hills east of Lake Berryessa. They look the same now as they did when I was a kid. I find the idea that these same hills will be protected forever in their natural state very heartwarming.”

The land extends from protected land at Lake Berryessa, the seventh largest reservoir in California, to the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, along the Napa-Yolo county line. By protecting the land between these federal lands and connecting them together, a protected area of more than 30,000 contiguous acres has been created.

Connecting these large conservation lands preserves wildlife corridors and an extensive functioning oak woodland system across a large region, while maintaining viable ranching operations, the Land Trust said.

Congressman Mike Thompson supported the effort. “Congratulations to the Land Trust of Napa County for permanently protecting this beautiful and important land for future generations. We are fortunate to have the Land Trust and will benefit greatly from their work.”

“I want to thank DOC and NRCS for providing the funding for this important conservation project,” said Parker. “It would not have happened without their programs and the work of their staff.”