Land Trust of Napa County acquires 77 acres of land in Lake Hennessey watershed

“We’re pleased to be able to permanently protect the natural values of this property,” said Slaker. “We’ve owned the land for several years and had originally thought of building there, but after much consideration, we decided to work with the Land Trust to permanently protect it for its forest, meadows, and wildlife.”

The property used to be part of a larger land holding owned by Bo Goldman and the late Mab Ashforth, who lived here for many years. Bo was an award-winning writer for Broadway, television and movies. He wrote the screenplay for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which won five Academy Awards, including the Best Screenplay Award for Goldman. He went on to win Golden Globes and Writers Guild Awards as well as another Academy Award for screenwriting.

Mab Ashforth passed away in 2017 and in her obituary, Bo Goldman wrote, “We lived in the natural splendor of those hills above St. Helena for over thirty years. And the community held out its hand to enable us to maintain a professional life, but more important, a loving cherishing atmosphere in which we could grow.”

Before they sold their property, Bo and Mab permanently protected much of their land by donating conservation easements to the Land Trust, conserving over 200 acres adjacent to the newly acquired property.