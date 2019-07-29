Larkmead Vineyards has announced its most recent hire, Avery Heelan, who joins the winemaking team as assistant winemaker. Heelan will be working alongside Winemaker Dan Petroski.
In her new position, Heelan will be managing the cellar and day-to-day wine production, and will also explore the data and trends in Larkmead’s history, examining grape growing, fermentation management, elevage, and bottle aging over time.
“Avery will play a significant role in helping Larkmead understand its past winemaking decisions in order to help sharpen its focus for the future,” Petroski said.
Heelan holds an M.S. in agricultural and environmental chemistry from UC Davis, and comes to Larkmead with extensive experience in the wine industry. Most recently, she served as the cellar master for Screaming Eagle Vineyards in Napa, where she assisted in all aspects of winery operations including the vineyards and ranch. Heelan has also held positions internationally as vintage assistant winemaker at Domaine Yves Boyer Martenot in Meursault, France, and as a vintage enologist at Capel Vale Winery in Western Australia. Her career began at CADE Estate Winery in St. Helena, where Heelan worked as an intern.
“I am excited to enter the next phase of my winemaking career with Larkmead Vineyards. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work at a prestigious estate that’s steeped in a 125-year history, alongside Winemaker Dan Petroski,” Heelan said.