Last coronavirus patient leaves Napa's Queen of the Valley

“The risk to the Napa County community is very low,” Jason McDonald, spokesman for the CDC in Atlanta, told the Register last week.

On Monday morning, before the announcement that the last coronavirus patient had left the Queen, Pauley had said a total of 18 coronavirus patients were being treated or monitored in Napa, Solano, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties.

For patient privacy reasons, he would not name those hospitals or the number of patients in each county.

“They are all in isolation,” said Pauley. “These people are being treated with the upmost caution and care.”

“There are some that have symptoms (and) there are some that are asymptomatic but have tested positive,” said Pauley. “For safety’s sake, we’re treating everybody the same.”

Other than those details, “we are not giving clinical updates.”

Just because both patients have left Napa doesn’t mean more might not arrive at the hospital in the future, noted the Queen’s news release.

“We will continue to provide care for anyone who comes to us in need because that is the job we are here to do,” said Christina Harris, Queen spokesperson.