Latest results show Lopez-Ortega, Gift lead in Calistoga City Council race

Incumbent Irais Lopez-Ortega has taken a wide lead in the race for two seats on the Calistoga City Council, with 1,231 votes (35.20%) in results released on Monday.

Lisa Gift has garnered second place with 799 votes (22.85%), followed by Spiro Makras with 744 votes (21.28%). Incumbent Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford trails Makras closely, with 723 votes (20.67%).

Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning, running unopposed, has 1,748 votes (100%).

According to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, the latest count includes 86% of projected turnout. He expects to have counted 95% of the votes by Tuesday, Nov. 10. Tuesday's tally will be the last unofficial report until the election is certified on or before Nov. 30.

Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served on the council since then. She and Dunsford were re-elected without opposition in 2016.