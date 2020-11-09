Latest results show Lopez-Ortega, Gift lead in Calistoga City Council race

Incumbent Irais Lopez-Ortega has taken a wide lead in the race for two seats on the Calistoga City Council, with 1,231 votes (35.20%) in results released on Monday.
Lisa Gift has garnered second place with 799 votes (22.85%), followed by Spiro Makras with 744 votes (21.28%). Incumbent Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford trails Makras closely, with 723 votes (20.67%).
Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning, running unopposed, has 1,748 votes (100%).
According to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, the latest count includes 86% of projected turnout. He expects to have counted 95% of the votes by Tuesday, Nov. 10. Tuesday's tally will be the last unofficial report until the election is certified on or before Nov. 30.
Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served on the council since then. She and Dunsford were re-elected without opposition in 2016.
Lisa Gift thanked those who supported her and said last Tuesday, “It has been a challenging year to run a campaign, especially as a newcomer. I applaud all the residents of Calistoga who voted, and took the time to get to know the candidates. And a huge thank you to those in the community who have supported me. I look forward to the final results and wish all the best to the other candidates, especially the incumbents who I would be honored to serve alongside.”
