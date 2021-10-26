Lawsuit claims Clover Flat Landfill environmental study needed

Agency Manager Steven Lederer said the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency is reviewing the lawsuit.

“Because this is active litigation, we will not provide comment on specific allegations at this time, but the agency is prepared to defend itself against these factually inaccurate and time limited claims,” he said in an email.

Whatawaste makes its position on Clover Flat Landfill clear on its website.

“It is time to rethink outdated dumps which threatens our water supply with contamination, risks degradation of our community and the Napa County brand and increases fire risk. There are other alternatives,” it said.

And Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling, the private firm which operates the landfill, made its position clear about Whatawaste.

“This is just another meritless lawsuit by the same group of people who have an interest in moving our waste operation out of Napa and have someone else deal with Napa County’s waste,” said attorney Richard Munzinger on behalf of Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling.