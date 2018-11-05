Try 1 month for 99¢
Faces and Places, July 1

Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) announced participants in class 32:

• Bonnie MacMaster Andersen, retired professor emerita of Nursing

• Ellen Bermingham, Principal, marketing consultant, Bermingham Culler Group

• Janet Brown, systems of care marketing field manager, Johnson & Johnson

• Jon Crawford, Undersheriff, Napa County Sheriff's Office

• Kerri Dorman, councilmember, Town of Yountville

• Rina Falletti, curator of Exhibitions and Public Programs, Global Arts Studies Program, UC Merced

• Adam Ghisletta, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

• Natalie Griffin, development director, Napa Humane

• Christine Hannah, owner, Homes of the Napa Valley

• Angela Hoxsey, owner, House in Order

• Suzi Hubbard, assistant manager, Visit Napa Valley Welcome Center

• Wendy Lombardi, office manager/Payroll and HR, Napa Valley Networks

• Tammy Manning, chief operations officer, Napa Valley Community Housing

• Will Marcencia, chief executor, Wine Down Media

• Matthew McEvoy, tournament director, Lagardee Sports/Safeway Open

• Chris Meza, after-school site coordinator, Napa County Office of Education

• Steven Miller, founder, Steven Miller Design Studio/The NMBLK

• Jeremy Mostafanejad, senior IT director, Trinchero Family Estates

• Preya Nixon, senior management analyst, Town of Yountville

• Tony Onorato, director of administration, finance and policy, Napa Valley Transportation Authority

• Val O'Pry, executive area business specialist, Johnson & Johnson

• Paul Oseso, general manager, Aegis Living

• Jessica Penman, operations and membership manager, Yountville Chamber of Commerce

• Joy Riesenberg, administrative services manager, City of Napa Police and Fire Departments

• Lea Ronald, director, Napa Valley PSI

• Kim Brown Sims, chief nursing officer, Vice President of Patient Care Services, Queen of the Valley Medical Center

• Devereaux Smith, partner, Kamer Consulting Group

• Monica Stevens, co-founder, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch

• Laila Subaie, director of consumer sales, Miner Family Winery

• Bob Van Der Velde, dean of social sciences, science, mathematics and Engineering, Napa Valley College

LNV is a nine-month program that identifies, trains and motivates current and future leaders of Napa Valley. 

Info: leadershipnapavalley.com

