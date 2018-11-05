Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) announced participants in class 32:
• Bonnie MacMaster Andersen, retired professor emerita of Nursing
• Ellen Bermingham, Principal, marketing consultant, Bermingham Culler Group
• Janet Brown, systems of care marketing field manager, Johnson & Johnson
• Jon Crawford, Undersheriff, Napa County Sheriff's Office
• Kerri Dorman, councilmember, Town of Yountville
• Rina Falletti, curator of Exhibitions and Public Programs, Global Arts Studies Program, UC Merced
• Adam Ghisletta, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
• Natalie Griffin, development director, Napa Humane
• Christine Hannah, owner, Homes of the Napa Valley
• Angela Hoxsey, owner, House in Order
• Suzi Hubbard, assistant manager, Visit Napa Valley Welcome Center
• Wendy Lombardi, office manager/Payroll and HR, Napa Valley Networks
• Tammy Manning, chief operations officer, Napa Valley Community Housing
• Will Marcencia, chief executor, Wine Down Media
• Matthew McEvoy, tournament director, Lagardee Sports/Safeway Open
• Chris Meza, after-school site coordinator, Napa County Office of Education
• Steven Miller, founder, Steven Miller Design Studio/The NMBLK
• Jeremy Mostafanejad, senior IT director, Trinchero Family Estates
• Preya Nixon, senior management analyst, Town of Yountville
• Tony Onorato, director of administration, finance and policy, Napa Valley Transportation Authority
• Val O'Pry, executive area business specialist, Johnson & Johnson
• Paul Oseso, general manager, Aegis Living
• Jessica Penman, operations and membership manager, Yountville Chamber of Commerce
• Joy Riesenberg, administrative services manager, City of Napa Police and Fire Departments
• Lea Ronald, director, Napa Valley PSI
• Kim Brown Sims, chief nursing officer, Vice President of Patient Care Services, Queen of the Valley Medical Center
• Devereaux Smith, partner, Kamer Consulting Group
• Monica Stevens, co-founder, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch
• Laila Subaie, director of consumer sales, Miner Family Winery
• Bob Van Der Velde, dean of social sciences, science, mathematics and Engineering, Napa Valley College
LNV is a nine-month program that identifies, trains and motivates current and future leaders of Napa Valley.
Info: leadershipnapavalley.com