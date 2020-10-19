League of Women Voters and Napa Climate Now to host “Story of Plastic” discussion

Produced by the Story of Stuff Project, "The Story of Plastic" takes a sweeping look at the human-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it. Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste, and skies choked with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing. This isn’t a waste management problem: it’s an unmanageable problem. There is simply too much plastic being created, and nowhere for it to end up besides landfills, in the environment, or being openly burned. Only 9% of plastic ever created has been recycled. Despite this mounting crisis, big industry plans to keep producing more and more plastic. Big Oil and Gas are investing billions to expand capacity, planning a 33% in production by 2025. The film helps to distill a complex problem that is increasingly affecting the planet’s and its residents’ wellbeing.