Legit Provisions opens in downtown St. Helena

Indoor soft seating will be installed once COVID-19 protocols permit, but everything will remain grab-and-go except the made-to-order barbecue. Firquain said she hopes to expand the offerings eventually to include fresh produce.

“We want to be a cool, casual, fun place to hang out, maybe come watch a game and grab some barbecue,” Firquain said. “Our purpose is to help people feel authentically good through food and space. We like to say we’re good food for real people.”

Firquain’s previous company in Kansas City distributed its products through retailers, primarily grocery stores.

“We knew there had to be a better way to reduce delivery, labor and other costs,” she said. “We did that by going direct-to-consumer and expanding the offerings.”

Statistics show that by 4 p.m. most people still don’t know what they’re going to have for dinner, Firquain said.

“We want to be another option besides going to a restaurant, ordering takeout, or going to the grocery store,” she said.

Does Firquain feel crazy to be starting a business in a pandemic-ravaged economy that’s basically in hibernation?

“Nope, I don’t feel crazy,” she said with a laugh. “Bill might disagree.”