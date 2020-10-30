Lincoln Avenue affordable apartments approved to move forward

A proposed 78-unit affordable housing project on Lincoln Avenue has the green light from the city planning commission to move forward.

The apartment complex will be located on a now vacant lot just west of Calistoga Motor Lodge. Priority will be given to Calistoga residents first, followed by Calistoga employees, and then Napa County employees.

Exact rental pricing was not provided, but rent will be based on local income (Area Medium Income), local jobs, and family size. No one will be forced out if their income increases, said a representative for the developer, For The Future Housing.

The apartments will be available for occupancy sometime in 2023.

The project consists of two three-story buildings with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, and a community building. The property will have two entrances and exits, and the possibility of adding an emergency egress is being explored.

The project will also go a long way toward fulfilling the city’s affordable housing obligations for the state (RHNA), said Planning Director Zac Tusinger.

“There are people in this community who are desperate for housing,” said Paul Coates, planning commission chair.