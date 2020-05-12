Lincoln Avenue affordable housing project moves forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Calistoga will be pursuing additional affordable housing by picking up where the Lincoln Avenue Apartments project left off in 2018.

The proposal is for the former 78-unit Lincoln Avenue Apartment project next to Calistoga Motor Lodge, in partnership with the development company For the Future Housing (FTFH). The property is fully entitled, and would include a significant number of units at affordability levels targeted toward Calistoga’s workforce, according to a staff report.

Apartments in the original project were said to have started at about $1,500.

The city was also approached about partnering with the Corporation for Better Housing for a 30-unit, 3-story complex on city-owned property between Eddy and Earl Streets. However, at a city council meeting on May 5, the council decided a partnership with FTFH on the Lincoln Avenue site would give the city more bang for the buck, and would preserve the Earl and Eddy site for a future project.

The city currently has $450,000 in the affordable housing fund. The city’s financial contributions to the project would be paid for entirely out of the affordable housing fund and there would be no direct impact on the General Fund, staff report said.