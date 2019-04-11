After being postponed in February due to heavy rains, the ribbon cutting for the new Lincoln Avenue Bridge will take place at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 18 at Vermeil Wines, 1255 Lincoln Ave.
Construction of the new $22 million bridge began two years ago and has occurred in stages, with traffic limited to one lane in each direction, and occasional overnight intermittent bridge closures.
At nearly a century old, the Lincoln Avenue Bridge was long overdue for an upgrade, and the new $22 million bridge, using federal and state money, will open up better flow in the Napa River and provide a secure span for vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles above the river.
Located within the bridge itself are fiber optic cable lines, city water, and PG&E gas lines, all of which had to be relocated during construction.