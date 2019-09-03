The sixth annual Calistoga Harvest Table will take place Sunday, Sept. 8 on Lincoln Avenue with more than 1,000 anticipated guests.
During the event, Lincoln Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2 - 11 p.m., and no parking will be permitted on Lincoln from Myrtle Street for the ACE Hardward parking lot beginning at 1 p.m. Any vehicle parked on Lincoln Avenue after 1 p.m. will be towed.
Also, Washington Street will be closed to through traffic from 4 - 10 p.m. Traffic will be detoured via Gerard Street, up to Tubbs Lane and down to Dunaweal Lane. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross town via the Berry Street pedestrian bridge. All public parking lots will be open and guests are being asked to park on side streets.
Wine and beer bars will be open to the public from 4:30 - 9 p.m. and downtown businesses will remain open.