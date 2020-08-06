Lisa Gift joins Calistoga candidates running for city council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calistoga resident Lisa Gift has pulled papers to run for city council.

As of Thursday afternoon, she joins incumbent Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning and incumbent City Councilmembers Irais Lopez-Ortega Michael Dunsford, who have also pulled papers to run for re-election.

Calistoga resident Spiro Makras has also pulled papers and has qualified to run for city council, as has Lopez-Ortega.

Those who have been issued filing papers are not official candidates until nomination papers have been qualified.

Along with the position of mayor, two city council seats, which are four-year terms, are open this year, those of Lopez-Ortega and Dunsford, who is also vice mayor.

Dunsford was first elected to the City Council in November 2004, and re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has served as vice mayor since 2006.

Canning has run unopposed in the last three elections. He was first elected to the City Council in November 2010, and elected as mayor in November 2012. He was re-elected unopposed in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served as a councilmember since then.