List of Napa Valley wineries destroyed or damaged in 2020 Glass Fire

As the Glass Fire continues to burn throughout Wine Country, reports are surfacing about the fates of wineries. Here is what we know so far about those damaged or destroyed (and we are including only those for which we have confirmation from the wineries themselves or from journalists on the ground):

Bremer Family Winery, 975 Deer Park Road, St. Helena

The fire charred at least one vineyard at this Howell Mountain property, photos from our Bay Area News Group photojournalist Jane Tyska showed. According to Tyska, the historic buildings on the property appeared to be unaffected. That includes the winery building constructed in 1891 by John & Jacob Sutter — the original home of Sutter Home — and a 1922 farmhouse that serves as offices.

Burgess Cellars, 1108 Deer Park Road, Deer Park