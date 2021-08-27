Local Tastes: Wine is not healthy. Period.

For years people and groups have been pushing to make wine out to be some sort of health elixir. It is not. What we do know is that the active ingredient in wine — alcohol — is highly addictive, can kill when consumed in excessive quantities, is associated with some cancers, is involved in 31% of all auto accidents, is a factor in many domestic abuse situations, increases risky behavior, can lead to dependency and can harm a fetus. Alcoholism wreaks havoc on millions of lives

To be clear, I drink wine and the occasional cocktail. I’ve also made and sold wine. I believe an occasional glass of well-made wine adds to an adult celebration. In the past, I also touted the healthy benefits of drinking modest daily amounts of wine as an element of healthy living. That ended when I dug into the data.

Although mine is not a popular position to take in the Napa Valley, I am not alone when it comes to being concerned over the continued attempt to link alcohol consumption to positive health outcomes.

Wine is just one of many alcohols

Studies show little or no difference between wine, beer or spirits when it comes to correlative evidence indicating that moderate consumption of any of them is loosely associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and ischemic stroke (caused by a clot in the blood vessel).