Logvy Park recreation improvements move forward

Logvy Park recreation improvements move forward

Logvy Park

Members of the Boys & Girls Club at Logvy Park in 2019. Plans are underway for a BBQ, picnic and play area at the park. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Recreational additions to Logvy Park have been delayed due to COVID-19, but are still moving forward.

During the past year, city staff has received three construction proposals for improvements to the area on the west side of the park adjacent to the Napa River. Staff will be making a recommendation to the city council at a future date, to complete design and construction plans.

The project was first presented to the city in 2018 by the community-based group Adelante, advocating for more recreational opportunities. The plans include picnic and play areas, two bocce ball courts, sidewalks and irrigation.

In fall of 2019, the city purchased picnic tables and barbecues, at a cost of $8,300. Installation was scheduled for early 2020 after the winter rains subsided, but Calistoga was impacted by the pandemic and the state-mandated shelter-in-place order, which included the closure of all picnic and tot-lot play areas for gatherings and events.

In the meantime, the developer of the Family Apartments adjacent to the park has also agreed to the installation of an access gate from the apartments to the proposed play area.

Parks and Recreation Director Rachel Melick said staff is also in the process of procuring a grant with a potential allocation of $177,900.

The grant could cover about 35% of the overall construction improvement costs, estimated to be $500,000, with no financial impact to the city at this time. The grant process has been delayed due to the pandemic, she said.

UpValley Family Centers has also agreed to partner with the city in the grant writing process.

Staff will continue to meet with Adelante to fine-tune the site improvement plans and coordinate the installation of the barbecues and picnic tables as soon as possible.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

