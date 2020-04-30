Long lines for food in Calistoga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just one day after Calistoga Cares food bank supplied a record number of residents in need with food supplies, Napa-based OLE Health staged another food giveaway at the Napa County Fairgrounds, serving close to 650 families and 2,600 individuals.

Residents lined up outside the fairgrounds well in advance of the opening time, and cars snaked around N. Oak Street and all the way down Grant Street, waiting for fresh produce, canned goods, and even pet food.

Since the county’s shelter-in-place order last month, and the shuttering of businesses which has resulted in lost jobs, residents in Calistoga have been lining up for free food and even hand sanitizer. The St. Helena Hospital Foundation gave away 1,000 bottles of sanitizer in Calistoga and St. Helena April 10.

Partnering with organizations like Wine Country Animal Lovers and Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, OLE Health has been scaling up quickly and overhauling its existing model of typical giveaways. The organization has a standing partnership with the Community Action Napa Valley Food Bank for a monthly drive, and now for weekly giveaways throughout the county, OLE partnered with Grocery Outlet and OLE Health Foundation.

Grocery Outlet, based in Emeryville, is providing food at cost, said Brenda Pedroza, executive director of OLE Health.