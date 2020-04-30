You are the owner of this article.
Long lines for food in Calistoga

Just one day after Calistoga Cares food bank supplied a record number of residents in need with food supplies, Napa-based OLE Health staged another food giveaway at the Napa County Fairgrounds, serving close to 650 families and 2,600 individuals.

Residents lined up outside the fairgrounds well in advance of the opening time, and cars snaked around N. Oak Street and all the way down Grant Street, waiting for fresh produce, canned goods, and even pet food.

Since the county’s shelter-in-place order last month, and the shuttering of businesses which has resulted in lost jobs, residents in Calistoga have been lining up for free food and even hand sanitizer. The St. Helena Hospital Foundation gave away 1,000 bottles of sanitizer in Calistoga and St. Helena April 10.

Partnering with organizations like Wine Country Animal Lovers and Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, OLE Health has been scaling up quickly and overhauling its existing model of typical giveaways. The organization has a standing partnership with the Community Action Napa Valley Food Bank for a monthly drive, and now for weekly giveaways throughout the county, OLE partnered with Grocery Outlet and OLE Health Foundation.

Grocery Outlet, based in Emeryville, is providing food at cost, said Brenda Pedroza, executive director of OLE Health.

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch has received generous donations from an international nonprofit, and a donation of a warehouse in Napa to store up to 12,000 pounds of pet food.

OLE Health will next hold a food event in American Canyon on Friday or Saturday, said spokesperson Jennifer Churchill.

Napa Valley Register Reporter Carly Graf contributed to this story.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

