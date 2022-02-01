Longtime community volunteer and resident Helen Archerd will be missed

One of Calistoga’s best loved and most active members of the community, Helen Archerd, passed away on Jan. 21 at her home in Rancho de Calistoga; she was 93.

A resident of Calistoga since 1953, Archerd started volunteering at the Calistoga Care Food Pantry more than 25 years ago — eventually becoming its manager — and was also a member of the nonprofit Calistoga Community Chest. Archerd and her husband Russ raised their two children, Doug and Anna, here. Both attended Calistoga High School where their father was a teacher.

Archerd continued her volunteer work into her 90s. Interviewed for The Weekly Calistogan in 2020, she said that even though she was mostly only handling the books, she still took many calls and answered questions about the food pantry at home.

Erika Pusey, another prolific volunteer and activist, working with Wine Country Animal Lovers, the City’s two food pantries, and the Community Garden, said, “When I first volunteered with Helen, I learned that she ran the food pantry with a keen mind, direct style, good humor, and her own particular sparkly charm. Her practical nature was perfectly balanced with a giving heart, and the Calistoga community is so much the better for it.”

And Charlotte Williams, also a volunteer for many Calistoga nonprofits, including the food pantry, Wine & Water watch, and Napa Vision 2050, agreed.

“What an absolute stalwart Helen was; she is the reason I coordinate the once-a-month food distribution at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, which moved to the Seventh-day Adventist Church in early 2021," Williams said.

“When I came to volunteer in 2017, in front of several other people, Helen, at age 89, asked me if I could coordinate that monthly distribution," Williams continued. "How the heck do you say no to a woman that age who has been organizing three distributions for something like 25 years? Bless her and her good works. We are all richer in many ways for her example of giving generously. I’m hoping she has a good long rest and deep satisfaction.”

The community concurs. Helen Archerd will be missed.