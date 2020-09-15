 Skip to main content
Look who's back: Calistoga's Lee Youngman Galleries returns as a pop-up store
Downtown

Lee Youngman Galleries

Lee Youngman Galleries is back on Lincoln Avenue in a pop-up location, in the space formerly occupied by All Season's Bistro.  

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Lee Youngman Galleries is back in business on Lincoln Avenue, this time as a pop-up in the space where All Season’s Bistro used to be.

Youngman Galleries had been a mainstay downtown for more than 30 years, when Youngman closed the gallery earlier this year. Likewise, another Calistoga institution, All Season’s closed at the beginning of the shelter-in-place order in March, never to open again. The restaurant had been in business since 1983.

‘Popping up’ isn’t new to Youngman, who opened a series of pop-up shows at Clos Pegas Winery last November. Being flexible and open to new business strategies is something Youngman is used to, selling art in good and not-so-good times, she said.

The Galleries feature artwork from Youngman’s husband, Paul, from artists around the Bay area and from around the world.

Youngman said she doesn’t know how long she’ll be operating from the new space, but for now the gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday – Monday.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

