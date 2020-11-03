Lopez-Ortega, Dunsford lead in Calistoga City Council race

Incumbents Michael Dunsford and Irais Lopez-Ortega are leading the race for Calistoga City Council, according to preliminary election returns.

Lopez-Ortega has 781 votes, followed by Dunsford, with 495 votes, in early results posted at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning is running unopposed. He has 1,073 votes.

Lisa Gift and Spiro Makras closely follow Dunsford with 462 and 418 votes respectively.

More ballots will be counted over the next week or so before the election results are certified.

This year, two city council seats, which are four-year terms, are open, those of Irais Lopez-Ortega and Dunsford, who is also vice mayor.

This would be Dunsford’s fifth term as councilmember. He was first elected to the City Council in November 2004, and re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has served as vice mayor since 2006.

Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served as a councilmember since then.

Both Lopez-Ortega and Dunsford ran unopposed in 2016.