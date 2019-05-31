Auction Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Vintners’ celebrated charity wine event, has extended its reach to the fingertips of anyone from anywhere in the world. This year’s E-Bidder Experience offers wine lovers who can’t attend Auction Napa Valley more than 275 lots of Napa Valley wines, wine futures and culinary and hospitality adventures.
Bidding for the E-Auction opened Wednesday, May 29, and runs through noon on Monday, June 3. Lots can be seen at auctionnapavalley.org. Electronic bidding for the Barrel Auction opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 31.
The NVV invests proceeds from Auction Napa Valley, including those generated online, in children’s education and community health nonprofits. Dollars raised at the Auction annually touch the lives of more than 100,000 people in Napa County.
“Wherever in the world you are, you can be part of doing so much good while bringing a bit of Napa Valley’s wines, people and magnificent sense of place into your home,” said John Skupny, owner and winemaker of Lang & Reed Wine Company and chair of this year’s E-Auction committee.
E-Auction
The 160 E-Auction lots are a unique way to gain coveted Napa Valley wines, providing valued additions to personal wine cellars, along with private tours, tastings, meals, outdoor excursions and accommodations typically not available to the public. Just a few examples include:
- Be part of “Fund the Future” to provide for great educational opportunities for future generations of children in Napa County
- Instant wine cellars
- Private meal in a secluded, vineyard view location with ground transportation for 8
- Harvest participation experience, with lunch for 4
- Private cooking class, wine tasting and lunch for 8
- Stays at five-star resorts and secluded winery guest houses
Barrel Auction
The Barrel Auction component of E-bidding provides 115 unique opportunities to be one of 10 people to acquire a 12-bottle case of wine from many of Napa Valley’s most sought-after (and often-allocated) wines. Upon release, these distinctive Napa Valley wines are sent directly to the winning bidders from the cellar door.
Reading the descriptions of the Barrel Auction wines is a primer in the many nuances that go into quality winemaking: vineyard sources, unique aging protocols, grape variety characteristics and particular winemaking styles.
Interested bidders can visit auctionnapavalley.org to register as an E-bidder in advance of bidding. Follow the conversation at #auctionnapavalley.