What was that recurring buzzing sound coming from the north side of town this past weekend?
That was the sound of one of the most exciting kinds of auto racing that brings more than 6,000 people to Calistoga over Labor Day weekend each year.
The Louie Vermeil Classic has been coming to the Calistoga Speedway since 2008. Fans come from all over California, the U.S., and as far away as Australia and South Africa to watch 40–50 sprint cars compete, said Jeanie Hunt, who with her husband, Tommy, own HMC Promotions out of Sacramento, which puts on the race.
Sprint cars weigh 1,600–1,700 pounds, with 800 horsepower. (The average car weighs 2,900–3,300 pounds with 130–180 horsepower.) Midgets are also raced, and they weigh in at about 900 pounds, with 300 horsepower. The cars can easily reach speeds of 120 mph, said Bill Sessa, a freelance writer whose history with auto racing in Calistoga goes back 30 years.
The race is named after Louie Vermeil, a Calistogan who was “truly the lifeblood of racing in years past,” Sessa said.
Vermeil was the owner of the former Owl Garage on Washington Street, and in the late 1930s built the first race car in Calistoga. He served the speedway in a variety of roles, including mechanic, publicist, referee, business manager and later, president.
When race car drivers would come to town, he and his wife, Alice, would host them at their home. Alice was known to cook meals for a couple of dozen drivers at a time.
Vermeil’s association with the track spanned more than 40 years. By 1960, he and others had formed the Northern Auto Racing Club, now known as the Golden State Challenge Series. For the next 25 years, Calistoga Speedway was known as the “home” of the Northern Auto Racing Club, with Vermeil as its president.
Small and powerful, sprint cars are said to be the most exciting form of motor racing in the world.
The cars designed primarily for the purpose of running on short oval or circular dirt or paved tracks. There is no dead weight on the car; if a part doesn't contribute to the car's performance, it is discarded.
A front wing can be used to try to keep the front wheels of the car on track, but “Louie was adamantly opposed to wings on sprint cars. Tommy Hunt created the race and space for those cars — with no wings -- specifically to honor Louie Vermeil,” Sessa said.
Hunt, his wife Jeanie, and daughter, Laurie, have been coordinating the race for the past 11 years. They oversee everything from track and bleacher rentals, lighting, concessions, and the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame induction dinner.
“I guess we’re good planners,” Jeanie Hunt said.
That, and racing is in the Hunts’ blood, having been born and raised around racing. Their son started racing at age 5, in a scaled-down race car.
“Besides the history here, there are 1,000 reasons ... to have the race in Calistoga. It’s a wonderful, wonderful venue,” Hunt said.
On the lawn at the Calistoga Fairgrounds, adjacent to the track, there is room for about 120 recreational vehicles to park for the weekend. Fans set up lawn chairs, tables, and barbecues for socializing.
Many of the same folks have been coming for years. Tandy Conrad and her clan of about 30 people come up for the event every year from Central California with eight RVs. They arrive Thursday evening and leave on Monday. Conrad also sells t-shirts during the race.
“This is the race of all the races,” she said. “We meet, have fun, it’s a family event.”
Aside from apparel, race-goers can also purchase beer, wine, pizza, tacos, root beer floats, and more.
Participants were also appreciated the cooler temperatures this year.
“Last year it was 112 degrees,” Hunt said.
The town also benefits from race-goers who need to get gas, shop for essentials, have lunch or dinner in town, and there are spouses who would rather go shopping or take in a massage or mud bath. The community pool is also within walking distance of the track.
Debbie Faccinto of Bullet Impressions also creates and sells t-shirts and hats to sell at the event. She said they sell about 500 shirts each year, which go for $20-$25.
Faccinto, from Hartford, California, said they travel to other races in California and Arizona but love coming to Calistoga each year because “it’s amazing.”
And if you missed the Vermeil Classic, The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series takes place Sept. 14-15 at the Calistoga Raceway.