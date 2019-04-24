Due to recent reports of tree limbs falling on to the lower Washington Street Pathway, the city had a licensed arborist conduct an assessment of the health of the trees between the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Tedeschi Little League Field. Unfortunately, the assessment determined that numerous trees are dead or dying, and need to be removed because they pose a significant safety risk to pathway users.
The arborist indicated that the trees, especially the oak trees, have been attacked by an extremely aggressive bark beetle that destroys the cambium layer, which conveys water and food for the tree. Once a tree has been attacked and is in severe decline the only course of action is removal.
In order to complete the tree removal work safely and efficiently, it is necessary to temporarily close the lower Washington Street Pathway between Dunaweal Lane and the Tedeschi Little League Field starting Monday, April 29 through Monday, May 13.
The City of Calistoga apologizes for any temporary inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your patience as we undertake this important safety improvement project. If you have any questions, please call Maintenance Superintendent John Montelli at (707) 942-2828.