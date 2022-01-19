Mangia Mi 's pasta, pizza, and meatballs coming to Calistoga this spring

Get ready, pasta and pizza lovers; Mangia Mi is coming to town. That means fresh, handmade pasta, sauces, and “New Haven”-style pizza made daily, and sourced from local markets and farms.

The restaurant will be coming soon to Lincoln Avenue, just behind Mike + Michiko, in the space that formerly housed All Seasons Bistro.

And the two women behind this fresh pasta and wine bar, Rebecca White and Kara Keefe, have quite a story about how they met, traveled, married, and wound up in Calistoga.

The two came together in Key West, Florida, in 2015. White was a self-taught chef, and Keefe was a wine representative for a national distributor. They started dating, and as a surprise, White took Keefe on a vacation to Rincon, Puerto Rico. They fell in love with the spot. On a whim, they decided to open a restaurant. Speaking with locals, the one thing that was missing in this happening, surfer town was an Italian restaurant, so that’s what they created. But first they traveled to Cape Cod where they worked for a summer to earn money to open the first Mangia Mi, White as server at a prestigious country club, and Keefe as a bartender.

In July 2016, White participated in the Food Network’s show “Cooks versus Cons,” where professional chefs compete with home chefs (cons), and she won a prize of $10,000.

In addition to making plans for their eatery, the couple planned a destination wedding in San Juan in September, surrounded by friends and family. The grand opening of Mangia Mi in Rincon was the day after Thanksgiving that same year. Today, the restaurant, with its casual, homey vibe, is the number-one restaurant on the west side of Puerto Rico, featuring homemade pasta and sauces, artisan pizza, fresh, locally caught fish, and fine meat, along with an extensive wine list and liquor bar.

Serendipity, or karma, as White says, led them to a wine country vacation in 2021, and while eating breakfast in St. Helena, they spotted a real estate office. Within two weeks, White and Keefe had found a place to open another Mangia Mi and a place to live in Calistoga. “We believe in fate and karma and all of those good feelings,” said White, “so this was meant to be our next step.”

Structural work on the new restaurant is finished, and the interior is being built out. Said Keefe, “We want to keep everything as rustic as possible, so that walking into our kitchen really feels like home.”

Mangia Mi Calistoga will feature an open kitchen, a bar with seating in addition to a casual eating area with high-top tables, and an informal dining room; the restaurant will have seating for around 50.

“Everything will be family style,” said White, “with a menu that changes daily, focusing on fresh pasta, our three signature sauces — marinara, vodka sauce, and Bolognese — meatballs, pizza, and more. We’ll also serve Napa Valley wine made by small, local winemakers, especially women. We won’t have a freezer; when we run out of the day’s specials, that’s it.”

Mangia Mi will also offer gluten-free pasta, as long as they have 24 hours notice with a reservation. Once the restaurant opens, that may change to have a gluten-free pasta option available all of the time.

White grew up in a large Italian family in Connecticut where her aunt and grandmother made pasta every Sunday for a table filled with at least 15 people; while she is not a trained chef, she participated in this ritual.

“When you make pasta from scratch, you use your hands, and the love you put into it translates into each dish,” she said.

In addition to opening Mangia Mi, White is the new culinary director at Calistoga High School, where she’ll teach teens to cook on a weekly basis.

While Mangia Mi is scheduled to open in March, White said they’re taking it slow due to COVID-19.

“We’re not rushing anything,” she said. "We want to keep everyone safe.”

Mangia Mi will sell take-home pizza kits, pasta, and sauce as soon as it opens.

A couple of lucky Calistogans have had a change to sample White’s cooking, and as one said, “This is gonna be huge!”

We can’t wait.