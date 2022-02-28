March 5 is last day to support Calistoga Soroptimists, win valuable wine collection

If you haven't purchased your raffle tickets yet, March 5 is the last day for a chance to win a a truly "grand" prize and support our local Soroptimists.

This year, the Soroptimist International of Calistoga celebrates 66 years of service supporting projects dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in our community. Only because of the community's support have they been able to accomplish their mission.

With the current increase in COVID-19 infections, transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and in light of the near impossible task of sourcing Dungeness crab this year, the Soroptimist Club canceling their fundraising Crab Fest this year, but are all the same making a sincere plea for your continued support.

But here's the silver lining for 2022: the Wine Raffle! The Soroptimists have procured some of Napa Valley's most prominent labels, so be sure to buy your tickets and take your chance at this truly "grand" prize. The Wine Raffle has reached a value of nearly $4,000 with an average bottle value of almost $90.

Please consider contributing at your usual outstanding level of support for the Soroptimist service projects even though they are unable to provide the traditional dinner and entertainment that they have in the past.

Donate now through March 5 at sicalistoga.org or call (707) 341-3058. Checks can be mailed to SI Calistoga PO Box 473 Calistoga CA 94515