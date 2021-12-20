Massage therapists sue Auberge Solage Resort in Calistoga for sexual harrasment

Two massage therapists at Auberge Solage Resort & Spa in Calistoga filed a lawsuit Dec. 15 in Napa County Superior Court accusing a senior staff member of sexual harassment and claiming the resort failed to take action to prevent and correct the situation.

The plaintiffs allege that supervisor Eliot Ferrer habitually harassed, intimidated and touched them inappropriately despite complaints to management. Ferrer, who is in his 60s, is also a massage therapist.

The complaint states that around September 2018, Ferrer began to approach both women with personal questions about their background, prying into their personal lives and relationships. The lawsuit claims that Ferrer often spoke to the plaintiffs in a sexual manner and frequently stalked them inside and outside Solage, which is part of the Auberge Collection of resorts.

"Auberge Solage forced our clients to work directly with a sexual harasser and condoned his behavior," said the plaintiffs' attorney John Winer in a statement. "Auberge failed in its responsibility to separate the employees and failed to protect these women from an ongoing hostile work environment."

Neither Solage or Auberge Collection responded to requests for comment as of Monday.

The first plaintiff started working at Auberge as a massage therapist in March 2018. According to the complaint, Ferrer approached her with unwelcome and intrusive behavior, often buying her gifts and sending her inappropriate emails. The unwanted attention escalated into hugs, non-consensual touching, and then turned hostile when she rejected his advances.

According to court documents, Ferrer also made trips to her hometown, took photos of her high school, offered to provide free massages, and lavished her with gifts.

In September 2019, the plaintiff complained about Ferrer’s conduct to Solage's human resources department. When the department questioned Ferrer, he admitted his conduct was inappropriate, according to the lawsuit.

Human resources assured both women that disciplinary action would be taken and Ferrer would not be scheduled to work the same shifts as the plaintiffs, the complaint states.

As of October, 2019, despite Solage's purported investigation and warnings to Ferrer, he persisted in harassing the women, according to the lawsuit. The complaint states that Auberge failed to follow through on its assurances.

In addition to reporting the behavior to human resources, the first plaintiff filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

On March 15, 2020, the second plaintiff stopped working at the resort due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. She has been available to return to work at Auberge, but the resort has not requested that she return.

She currently works as an on-call therapist at Solage. In the complaint, she stated she witnessed Ferrer sexually harassing the first plaintiff and also experienced unwanted touching and retaliatory behavior.

"We are not the only ones who suffered in silence. Other masseuses continue to experience sexual harassment by this same supervisor, but they're too afraid to come forward because of the fear of losing their job," she said in a statement.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs will serve the complaint on Auberge within 30 to 60 days.

