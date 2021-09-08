Meet Calistoga's water conservation expert

Egert says that the city is set to consume 750 acre-feet of water by the end of 2021; an acre-foot is a little smaller than a football field and about one foot deep. Seventy percent of our water is consumed by residents, and 30% is used by commercial entities like hotels and restaurants. There are more than 1,500 water accounts in Calistoga alone, and mobile home parks like Rancho de Calistoga with multiple residents counts as one account. Egert noted, “85% of our economy is tourism.” He added that about 40-60% of the city’s water goes to irrigate landscaping.

The good news, Egert said, is that in August, the city has seen a 22% reduction in water use compared to the same time last year.

"We can congratulate ourselves, that's really good," he said. "But again, we really need to keep up the good work and make up for our water consumption earlier this year," when a lot of residents were staying home due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the large surge in tourism so far this year.