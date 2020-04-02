Meeting coronavirus demand can overwhelm Napa County's small grocers

Independent grocers are often more innovative and agile by nature, according to Laura Strange, senior vice president of communications for the National Grocers Association, which represents more than 1,500 family and privately-owned grocers nationwide.

“While the cost of doing business may go up during this time as labor and product demand increase, we’ve seen many of our members promise to maintain the same pricing structure to keep prices as low as possible,” Strange said in an email. Often times, independently owned grocers are a community’s only grocery store, she said, and are “essential” to residents.

At Cal Mart, Shaw said he’d been impressed with how well his staff had handled the uptick in demand. He’d managed to maintain his labor cost in the last few weeks, though there had been other bumps in operation along the way as the store was learning how to function in an environment altered by disease.

Sunshine Foods was also taking it day to day, Smith said – sometimes minute to minute, as they received the latest information and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Even considering the way business had changed, he was grateful to be able to support the community.