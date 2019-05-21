Calistoga American Legion Post 231 will again be holding two ceremonies on Memorial Day this year.
On Monday, May 27, at 9:30 a.m. at Pioneer Cemetery The Sons of the GAR will read the roll of the Civil War Veterans interred at the cemetery followed by a rifle salute and the playing of TAPS.
Also on Monday, at 11 a.m., at The Veterans Memorial at Logvy Park, a ceremony will be conducted inducting 21 new honorees onto the plaza, along with addresses by Mayor Chris Canning and Post members, songs and the playing of TAPS.